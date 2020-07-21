Roofs a no-go zone for tradie after death

A Sydney tradesman says he no longer feels comfortable working in roofs after his colleague was electrocuted during his first day on the job.

Luke Bray was killed while working on the damaged roof of a house at Carlton, in Sydney's south, in February 2017.

Qualified builder Brett Anderson, 36, knew Mr Bray from his time touring as a musician.

Looking for work, Mr Anderson hired the 24-year-old to assist him in fixing the house's slumped roof.

Speaking at a five-day inquest into Mr Bray's death on Tuesday, Mr Anderson recalled the moment he realised something had gone wrong.

His offsider Sean O'Toole called out to Mr Bray to ask if he wanted anything from downstairs.

"After the second no response was when I got pretty concerned," Mr Anderson said.

When he rushed over, he saw Mr Bray had his arm outstretched holding onto a frayed wire.

"I grabbed his shoes I think and just shook it and he didn't do anything," he said.

"I screamed at Sean to basically get a length of timber or something non-conductive to whack him off ... break their arm if you have to."

With his colleague unable to find anything promptly, Mr Anderson grabbed Mr Bray by his leather tool belt and ripped him away from the cable.

Despite resuscitation attempts, Mr Bray died. An autopsy confirmed electrocution as the cause of death.

Mr Anderson has worked in the industry for more than 15 years and said he'd been in plenty of roofs, but he now hires sub-contractors to complete roofing work on his behalf.

"We don't really do any repair work due to this," Mr Anderson said.

"If there was anything in the ceiling, I'd probably outsource it."

Counsel assisting Sergeant Stephen Kelly said he would not suggest Mr Anderson or his company, Hyspec, contributed to the death of My Bray.

In his opening remarks, Sgt Kelly said investigators determined there had been an illegal bypass of the electrical mains carried out at the Carlton property.

SafeWork NSW's Craig Hall inspected the roof after Mr Bray's death on February 21 and said on Tuesday that the "spliced" cable was "deliberate" and "man-made".

Properties in Mount Pritchard and Bardwell linked to the former tenant's brother had wiring of "similar" nature, Sgt Kelly said.

The inquest before coroner Elaine Truscott continues.