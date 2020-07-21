National

Victoria’s virus outbreak by the numbers

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA'S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS AS OF JULY 21:

* 374 new cases, the 16th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase. Victoria's second-worst day for new cases.

* Three more deaths, bringing the state's toll to 42 and the national figure to 126

* 174 people in hospital, 36 intensive care

* 6289 total cases in Victoria since the pandemic began

* 3078 cases are active

* Of the new cases, 62 are connected to known outbreaks and 312 are under investigation

* Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said community transmission appears to be heading down in the state

* "Masks are to coronavirus are a bit like speed limits are to our road toll - they protect you, they protect those around you," Professor Sutton said on Tuesday ahead of a mandatory mask rule taking force.

