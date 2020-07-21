National

Nuclear dump to be managed from SA

By AAP Newswire

Nuclear waste barrel. - AAP

1 of 1

Management of the planned nuclear waste dump in South Australia will be based in Adelaide, with recruitment underway for staff as plans for the facility accelerate.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt says a satellite office will also be established in Kimba, near where the waste repository will be built on a farming property.

About 35 staff will be recruited for the Australian Radioactive Waste Agency which will take charge of the management of nuclear waste across the country as well as the construction and design of the facility.

Latest articles

AFL

Docherty AFL milestone years in making

For the past two years Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty has pencilled in round eight for his 100th AFL game and he will finally reach the mark on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Swans’ Sam Reid set for AFL return

Sydney coach John Longmire says tall forward Sam Reid should play his first AFL game of the season this Saturday, but Lance Franklin remains a “fair way” off.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Saints coach fears for AFL ball hunters

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says a freshly hot interpretation of holding the ball could change the fabric of the AFL.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire