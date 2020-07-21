Central Coast seeks disaster declaration

National

By AAP Newswire

The Central Coast Council has encouraged the NSW government to declare a natural disaster after powerful surf washed away parts of some local beachfront homes and left them teetering on collapse.

Several houses on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal remain at risk of slipping into the sea as wild weather last week caused erosion and beach damage, with residents of up to 30 houses advised to evacuate.

The council held an emergency meeting on Monday and called on the NSW government to declare a natural disaster in the area.

"This would enable affected residents to seek assistance and support to recover, while council would be able to access funds to repair infrastructure impacted by the storms," the council said in a statement.

The council also said for the next four weeks it would eschew "regulatory action" for residents seeking to reinforce or buttress their sinking homes.

Wamberal Protection Society vice president Margaret Bryce on Saturday said the damage was more extreme than in 2016 when another severe weather event caused erosion along the coastline.

"We've got two houses falling into the sea," Ms Bryce told ABC TV.

"Police had come last night and told people not to sleep there."

Angry residents have blamed the council for "dragging their feet" on building a seawall to protect beachfront homes and the suburb.

Residents of Wamberal were briefed on the situation over the weekend while another meeting will be held for The Entrance North residents on Tuesday.

