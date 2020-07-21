National

Election posters go in SA voting shake-up

By AAP Newswire

Election posters on public roads will be banned and voting for South Australia's lower house will be simplified under sweeping changes proposed to the state's election laws.

Attorney-General, Vickie Chapman said the reforms would support the democratic process and give voters greater choice.

"The fact is, in this day and age, corflutes (posters) on public roads serve very little purpose," Ms Chapman said.

"They're costly, detrimental to the environment and public safety and do little to educate voters about a candidate or their platform."

Under proposed changes in lower house voting, people will no longer be required to number every box on a ballot paper.

"By establishing optional preferential voting we are providing transparency through the voting process, stopping backdoor deals and letting voters clearly choose the party they want to support," Ms Chapman said.

"It simplifies the process for voters while allowing voters to clearly understand where their vote and their preferences are going."

Other recommendations from the SA Electoral Commission adopted by the government include providing more online options to both voters and candidates, along with increased opportunities for pre-poll voting.

The government's bill extends the power of the commission to establish pre-poll voting booths at any location deemed appropriate, and also removes the eligibility criteria pre-poll voters have previously been required to meet.

People wishing to cast their vote by mail will be able to apply for a ballot online, election information and public notices will be published on the internet, rather than in newspapers, and candidates will be able to lodge their candidate information and how to vote cards online.

The government will bring the proposed changes to parliament this week.

