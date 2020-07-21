National

Bundaberg backpackers goes up in flames

By AAP Newswire

fire taking hold of the Federal Backpackers and Spotted Dog Tavern.

More than 60 people escaped a fire that took hold of a backpackers hostel and nearby pub in Bundaberg in central Queensland.

The Federal Backpackers and Spotted Dog Tavern were evacuated about 11pm on Monday and several roads were closed around Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central.

"Thankfully, all residences have been accounted for and there are no injuries reported," Queensland police said in a statement.

The fire has been contained, but because of the damage, several roads will remain closed.

The public is being asked to avoid the Bundaberg Central area bound by the Burnett River, Maryborough Street, Woongarra Street and Burrum Street while residents within the zone are urged to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander John Battas told the Courier-Mail it appeared the fire started in the roof.

The heat was so intense, firefighters were pushed as they brought it under control.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said the backpackers have been safely relocated into new accommodation.

"My thoughts are with the migrant workers and business owners who have been affected by this terrible event," Cr Dempsey said.

"I would like to thank all emergency services and council staff involved for their great work."

