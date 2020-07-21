National

SA to add jail time for border jumpers

By AAP Newswire

Border control station in South Australia. - AAP



People breaching South Australia's COVID-19 border restrictions could face up to two years in jail under law changes proposed by the state government.

The government will seek to amend the Emergency Management Act with a bill to go before parliament on Tuesday.

"As a government, we want to send the strongest possible message to those who break the law," Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said.

"We can't be too casual when it comes to protecting our state from the second wave of COVID-19 our Victorian neighbours are currently facing."

SA has a hard border closure in place with Victoria, preventing anyone except essential travellers from entering.

People arriving from NSW and the ACT must also quarantine for 14 days.

The changes come after four men stowed away on a train from Melbourne to Adelaide last week and after three Victorians entered by road in the Riverland on Saturday.

The train-hoppers were put on good behaviour bonds and returned to Victoria while the trio who came by car were fined a total of more than $10,000.

None could face jail under the existing laws, which allow only for a maximum fine of $20,000.

Ms Chapman said South Australia had come too far to have reckless people enter the state illegally and unwind that good work.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we have always followed the advice of our health and law enforcement authorities, and this was no exception," she said.

"As soon as the police commissioner expressed his support for a term of imprisonment, we acted."

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said while fines, including on-the-spot penalties and those imposed by the courts, could act as a significant deterrent, he would back making a prison term an option for border breaches.

He conceded, however, some people would still try to enter SA regardless of the consequences.

"That's why we've got so many police, supported by the defence force, on our borders trying to keep an eye on everybody coming across," he said.

Other changes planned to the Emergency Management Act include adding provisions to charge Australians returning from overseas $3000 for the cost of their two-weeks of supervised quarantine.

