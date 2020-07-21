National

Dreamworld ride tragedy charges expected

By AAP Newswire

A family lays flowers outside theme park Dreamworld. - AAP



Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, will reportedly be charged as soon as Tuesday over the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy that killed four people.

Coroner James McDougall in February referred Ardent Leisure to Queensland's Office of Industrial Relations for possible prosecution under workplace laws.

Nine is reporting the independent prosecutor appointed by the Office has now concluded his assessment.

The company could face fines of up to $3 million, with individual executives facing up to $600,000 and five years' jail under the laws as they stood in 2016.

Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi from Canberra, and Sydney mother-of-two Cindy Low were killed when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned in October 2016.

The four died after being flung into a mechanised conveyor when their raft collided with another and partially flipped after the water pump failed, causing water levels to drop.

The families of the four victims will be informed on Tuesday, Nine said.

