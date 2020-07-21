Schools shut as Vic makes masks mandatory

Another aged care home resident has died from COVID-19 as Victoria had another day of cases in the triple digits.

Victoria recorded 275 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while a woman aged in her 80s became the 39th person to die from the coronavirus in the state.

The latest infections come as several more schools were forced to close as students from prep to year 10 returned to online learning while senior secondary students and those with special needs returned to classrooms last week.

Outbreaks have been traced to several schools across the state, including some outside the locked down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire areas.

A student at Trinity College in Colac is believed to be a close contact of a worker at the Australian Lamb Company abattoir in Colac, with the cases in the cluster doubling from six to 12.

Students aged 12 or older who attend school will be required to wear a face mask from Thursday in accordance with new government rules regarding masks and face coverings.

Teachers will not be required to wear a mask during lessons.

On Sunday, the state government announced face coverings would be mandatory in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm on Wednesday. People caught without them face a $200 fine.

Residents in those areas are set to remain in lockdown for several more weeks as authorities wait for second wave case numbers to drop.

Premier Daniel Andrews said it could take up to two weeks for the effects of the stage three lockdown to be reflected in the figures.

Coles confirmed it was reintroducing purchase limits on certain products for residents in the locked-down areas, with shoppers only allowed to buy one pack of face masks and two hand sanitisers at a time.

Meanwhile, three people who broke COVID-19 rules and drove into South Australia have been fined a combined total of more than $10,000 and escorted back to Victoria by South Australian police.

Victoria currently has 5942 cases with 2913 of them currently active. In addition, 147 people are in hospital, including 31 in intensive care.