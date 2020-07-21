NSW records 13 new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases as Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists she won't jump ahead of health advice by mandating the wearing of masks in public amid the growing COVID-19 case load.

In the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, NSW recorded the 13 new coronavirus cases from almost 16,000 tests, including 10 people associated with an outbreak at the Thai Rock Restaurant in Stockland Mall at Wetherill Park.

Another two new cases were associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster in Casula, which is now linked to 50 cases.

Ms Berejiklian on Tuesday said she wouldn't yet follow Victoria's lead by enforcing mask use in public but urged that people wear masks where social distancing was impossible.

She said social distancing remained more important, while NSW Health on Tuesday said it encouraged residents to avoid non-essential travel.

"What NSW Health and myself are worried about most at this moment in time is what people are doing when they're entering hospitality venues ... you can't wear a mask when you're having a meal," Ms Berejiklian told 2GB radio.

"That's where the biggest risk is at the moment, indoor events.

"The health advice to date has served NSW extremely well and it's not for politicians to make this stuff up as we go."

NSW will from Wednesday enforce tougher border restrictions for people wanting to enter the state from Victoria, with a border zone to be set up along the Murray River and outstanding travel permits to be cancelled.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW had the chance to get ahead of the virus if residents socially distance over the next few weeks and warned hospitality venues faced major penalties if they failed to ensure social distancing.

"We've seen numerous examples now where it only takes one person or two people to have the virus and then you end up having to contact 6000 people because of the flow-on effect," Ms Berejiklian said.

"This can get away from us very quickly which is why I'd rather everyone do the right thing now while we can still be in a position to control the spread."

There are 90 people being treated for the coronavirus in NSW, with two patients in intensive care - including a person in their 30s.

NSW Health on Monday afternoon also directed anyone who attended Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral in Harris Park between July 15 to 17 to self-isolate for 14 days and come forward for testing after a confirmed case's visit.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, meanwhile, on Monday warned the public against attending a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Sydney next week.

Mr Fuller says NSW Police will attempt to block the planned July 28 protest in the Supreme Court and urged the public to not be "selfish".