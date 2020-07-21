National

New NSW border zone to begin along Murray

By AAP Newswire

Premier Gladys Berejiklian - AAP

1 of 1

NSW has recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in three months as the state enforces tougher border restrictions for people wanting to enter the state from Victoria.

A border zone will be set up along the Murray River from midnight on Tuesday with all current travel permits to be cancelled.

Residents in the border zone who wish to move between the states will have to reapply and if NSW residents travel into Victoria, they will have to self-isolate for two weeks when they return.

Among the changed permit requirements, staff or students of boarding schools or universities must self-isolate for two weeks and obtain a negative swab before attending school, with cross-border travel only permitted for work, education, medical care, supplies or health services.

Seasonal workers from Victoria are also banned from entering NSW.

The state recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, with three linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 48.

Eight new cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, four are linked to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one is a person who has returned from Victoria.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state has the chance to get ahead of the virus if residents practice social distancing over the next few weeks.

"If you cannot guarantee social distancing where you're going ... you must wear a mask," she said on Monday.

There are 96 people being treated for the coronavirus in NSW, with two patients in intensive care.

