More NSW hotspots likely: Qld premier

More NSW residents could be turned away at Queensland's border with the sunshine state considering blacklisting more areas as NSW desperately tries to control a number of coronavirus outbreaks.

Queensland has just two active COVID-19 cases while 90 people are being treated for the virus across NSW.

In Victoria, Melburnians are in lockdown again as the state government takes the unprecedented step of mandating face coverings to curb the spread of the virus.

Queensland has declared the whole state of Victoria a hotspot, as well as the Liverpool and Campbelltown areas near a popular pub in southwestern Sydney which is linked to about 50 cases.

But Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her government was looking at blacklisting even more areas.

"I had a preliminary discussion yesterday with the deputy premier and also the chief health officer," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're going to look at what happens in NSW today, but we are considering adding further hotspots at this stage," she said.

It comes as the placement of checkpoints along the Queensland-NSW border remains a sore point for both premiers, with neither prepared to concede ground for the sake of making life easier for border town folk.

Ms Palaszczuk wants the "border" moved south to the Tweed River to resolve traffic congestion in Tweed Heads and Coolangatta where locals have been blocked in their driveways.

She says using the three bridges across the Tweed as checkpoints would relieve a lot of the logistical difficulties.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says, if anything, checkpoints should moved further into Queensland, effectively making Coolangatta an unsolicited holiday spot for her state.

"I'm happy to consider all options except I do not believe at any stage we should move the border.

"If anything, the border should be moved north. There is zero infection in northern NSW at this stage."

"Certainly, we will do the right thing by residents of both sides of the border but I have no intention of changing things as yet," Ms Berejiklian said.

There were no new coronavirus cases recorded in Queensland overnight on Tuesday.

A cargo ship crew member in his 20s tested positive on Monday, but authorities believe there is no risk to the public.

All other crew members onboard returned negative results on Monday, but will be tested again on Tuesday.