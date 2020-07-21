National

Checkpoints an issue for Qld and NSW

By AAP Newswire

Barriers on the Queensland-NSW border on the Gold Coast. - AAP

The placement of checkpoints along the Queensland-NSW border remains a hot potato with neither premier prepared to concede ground for the sake of making life easier for border town folk.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants the "border" moved south to the Tweed River to resolve traffic congestion in Tweed Heads and Coolangatta where locals have been blocked in their driveways.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants it moved further into Queensland, effectively making Coolangatta an unsolicited holiday spot for her state.

Ms Berejiklian, though, has sent mixed messages, saying she had no intention of moving the "border" while at the same time saying she is not fully aware of Ms Palaszczuk's plan.

"It's only this morning that I got a very short text from the Queensland premier about the matter," she said on Monday.

"I'm unclear as to what the Queensland government is asking us to do because they've not communicated that yet.

"I'm happy to consider all options except I do not believe at any stage we should move the border.

"If anything, the border should be moved north. There is zero infection in northern NSW at this stage."

Despite taking a strong stance on checkpoint placements, she left the door open for a change of mind, albeit only slightly.

"Certainly, we will do the right thing by residents of both sides of the border but I have no intention of changing things as yet," Ms Berejiklian said.

Ms Palaszczuk has urged the NSW government to consider the "detailed proposal" to keep border communities together.

"That was one of the things that we thought of first when we were putting those borders in place, was to have those communities together," Ms Palaszczuk said earlier on Monday.

She said NSW had not even considered the community impact.

Her plea follows that of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate last week, who argued that the NSW-Queensland border checkpoint should be moved to Banora Point to stop "diabolical" wait times.

There was one new coronavirus case recorded in Queensland overnight on Monday, taking the number of active cases to two.

