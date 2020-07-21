National

Pushback over NT seeking to shore up seat

By AAP Newswire

The Northern Territory is generously treated by having two members in the House of Representatives, says a veteran political analyst.

A parliamentary committee will on Tuesday hear evidence from a range of sources on whether laws should be passed to ensure the NT retains its two lower house seats.

The NT is expected to lose one of its seats, due to a shift in population, under federal boundary changes to be decided by September 2021.

Victoria is set to gain another electorate at the next federal election, rising to 39, while Western Australia will lose one of its 16 seats, taking the lower house numbers back to 150.

Labor has some cross-party support for a piece of legislation to ensure the NT retains its two seats.

But there is debate around whether the change would effectively weaken the entitlement of the other states and territories, given that seats are based on a relatively even distribution of the population.

Political analyst Malcolm Mackerras, who will appear at the hearing on Tuesday, said in terms of number of voters per seat the NT is the "second most privileged jurisdiction".

"The Northern Territory is generously treated at present. It would be fairly treated if there were only one Northern Territory member of the House of Representatives. Let the chips fall where they may," he wrote.

The committee has heard one way of being fair to the NT as well as the other states and territories would be to boost overall numbers to 223 members of the House of Representatives and 18 senators per state.

The NT would then get two seats and a possible third and the ACT would have four seats, up from three, and for the first time since federation every state would have the number of MPs its population entitles it to.

The committee will also hear from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, NT federal members, the Australian Electoral Commission, unions and Territory Labor.

