Tas virus case ‘low risk’ to wider public

By AAP Newswire

Health authorities in Tasmania say the state's first coronavirus case in more than two months does not pose a risk to the wider community.

A young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago recorded a positive test while in hotel quarantine, it was revealed on Monday night.

She is now in a stable condition in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

The woman was only infectious for two days before her test result came back, Acting Public Health Director Scott McKeown told reporters on Tuesday.

"They do not at this stage pose a rise to public health," he said.

"At this stage the risk of spread to guests, staff or the wider community is low."

Dr McKeown said there was no indication the woman was infectious on her flight into the state.

He added there was no evidence of any issues around her stay in hotel quarantine.

However, Tasmania will now "strongly recommend" all people in quarantine hotels are tested for the virus on days five and 12 of their stay.

More than 700 people are currently in nine government quarantine facilities and about 1000 are in self-isolation at home.

The state had last recorded a COVID-19 infection 65 days ago and became free of active cases in mid-June.

The new infection takes Tasmania's overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 227.

Tasmania has banned the entry of non-essential travellers from Victoria but residents are allowed to return home from the virus-hit mainland state provided they quarantine in government accommodation for a fortnight.

