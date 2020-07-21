National

New Tas virus case had been in Victoria

By AAP Newswire

Tasmania's two-month run without a new coronavirus case has ended, with a young woman who had returned from Victoria testing positive.

She entered government-run quarantine after arriving in the island state but is now being treated in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

Tasmania had last recorded a COVID-19 infection 65 days ago and became free of active cases in mid-June.

The state's public health service confirmed the woman's positive test on Monday night, with more details expected to be revealed on Tuesday.

The new infection takes Tasmania's overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 227.

Tasmania has banned the entry of non-essential travellers from Victoria but residents are allowed to return home from the virus-hit mainland state provided they quarantine in government accommodation for two weeks.

More than 600 people are currently in quarantine facilities and about 1000 are in self-isolation at home.

