Virus quarantine must be taken seriously

By AAP Newswire

A masked tram passenger in Melbourne. - AAP

People who have been in contact with growing clusters of coronavirus cases across NSW or Victoria have been warned they must take quarantining seriously.

There were 275 new infections recorded in Victoria on Monday and another 20 in NSW.

Most of the NSW cases were linked to three growing clusters - the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, and the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

Hundreds of people who visited these locations are now being told to get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate at home.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said the direction must be taken seriously.

"It doesn't matter whether you're in NSW, whether you're in Victoria, whether you're in hotel or home quarantine elsewhere in the country: it is absolutely critical that if a public health official has asked you to isolate that you strictly do so," he told reporters.

"Strictly means that you can't go out.

"You need your friends or family to help you out for those two weeks ... to enable you not to have to go out into the community."

Similarly, people who had been to one of the hotspots and heard in the media they should self-isolate must do so, even if health authorities were yet to get in touch.

Even if a COVID-19 test early in the 14-day quarantine period returned a negative result, people must wait out the full two weeks, Dr Coatsworth said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian has told residents to limit non-essential travel, avoid crowds and wear a face mask if they cannot guarantee other people will respect social distancing.

Health officials advise avoiding public transport if possible but say people should wear masks if they can't travel to work any other way.

Mandatory mask-wearing comes into effect for people in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from Thursday.

The Victorian government has ordered 1.37 million reusable masks to give out to teachers and students, on top of 1.2 million single-use masks.

The federal government is providing another million masks for Victorian workers in aged care and disability centres.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said mask production had been ramped up to meet demand and urged people to be patient during the initial rush of buying.

