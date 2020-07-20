Appeal judgment for ex-magistrate released

Two indecent assault convictions against a former Sydney magistrate were overturned because a jury ought to have questioned his victim's evidence, an appeal court has ruled.

Graeme Bryan Curran was last year convicted of seven counts of indecent assault against a teenager almost 40 years ago, but last month had two convictions overturned in the NSW Court of Appeal.

Curran walked free from prison in June after having his sentence cut to 16 months, with a non-parole period of nine months.

He was originally sentenced to two years and four months in jail, with a non-parole period of 16 months, after a District Court jury found him guilty of seven counts of indecently assaulting the boy between 1981 and 1983.

His victim was aged between 13 and 16 at the time.

Justices Robert Hulme, John Basten and Peter Hamill quashed the counts which related to Curran allegedly performing oral sex on the victim and kissing him to console him when he started crying.

During the trial, the victim claimed the incidents occurred while on a sailing trip to Pittwater in 1982.

The court did not quash another three counts which occurred on the same trip and involved Curran touching the victim's penis and forcing the victim to touch Curran's genitalia while sitting naked by a campfire.

In its full judgment published on Monday, the Court of Appeal found the jury should have doubted the complainant's evidence in regards to counts three and four because he had failed to mention any allegation of oral sex prior to August 2015.

"The complainant failed to make any allegation of an act of fellatio in spite of a number of opportunities to do so," Justice Hamill said.

"He was involved in an inordinately long process of making a statement between 2013 and 2014 and then made a statement over two days which was signed on 18 March 2015.

"... Of even greater significance was that, when the complainant first spoke to police in 2004, he specifically denied that oral sex had ever occurred."

During the trial, the victim said he had repressed the memory and placed it "into a little black box and put that box into a very dark room that also had a little trapdoor".

He said they were uncovered during a relaxation therapy or hypnosis session with a doctor.

Two psychiatrists called as defence witnesses were highly critical of the victim's doctor and his practices.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard Curran was regarded as a trusted family friend and the victim described him as being like a "father figure" to him.

The jury found Curran took advantage of the teenager and groomed him with presents including holidays to Europe.