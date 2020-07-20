Another Pasquale Barbaro facing prison

Pasquale Barbaro is a name well recognised among Australian criminals.

The surname alone is littered through court lists and crime stories going back decades, but coupled with the name Pasquale, the stories are rarely good.

Several Pasquale Barbaros are dead - one was killed in a 2016 gangland hit in Sydney, one in Brisbane in 1990s and perhaps most notoriously, another alongside Jason Moran at a children's football match during Melbourne's gangland wars in 2003.

Yet another unlucky Pasquale Barbaro is serving a life sentence for the import of what was then a world record haul of ecstasy pills, imported to Melbourne from Italy in tomato tins in 2007.

The latest Pasquale Barbaro to face court is younger and lesser known.

The 30-year-old concreter - who goes by Patrick or Pat - pleaded guilty on Monday to three drug trafficking charges, including one charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of ecstasy.

In Victoria's County Court he admitted having more than 1kg of methamphetamine stashed in a cereal box hidden in a garage wall.

He was also found with nearly a kilogram of MDMA and 186g of cannabis when police raided his Sydenham home in June 2018, along with guns, ammunition, jewellery suspected of being proceeds of crime and multiple mobile phones.

Listening devices recorded more than a dozen conversations between Barbaro and others about drugs, drugs use, trafficking and firearms.

The court heard he had naive perceptions about his family, and while he might appear "blase and street smart", he's actually vulnerable.

His upbringing was "disturbing" and his parents were dysfunctional and disruptive, Judge Michael McInerney said.

The young Barbaro had lived through his father and struggled to formulate his own identity, psychologist Luke Armstrong said.

"I got a sense that quite early on he took on a role of a parent in that family, a role of mediator, to bring peace and calm," he said.

He fell into addiction in early adolescence and his drug use escalated in his 20s.

Barbaro said time in jail - three days in custody after his arrest - made him realise his problem. He was bailed to drug rehabilitation.

His barrister John Dickinson QC said Barbaro had undergone a transformation since his offending.

"Two years has been devoted to his rehabilitation and it looks pretty good so far," he said.

He has three children with his partner of 10 years and they're expecting a fourth together next month.

If he was to go to jail, those children would not see their father for an indefinite period, Mr Dickinson said.

Barbaro is due back in court on August 3.