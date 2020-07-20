Tas records first virus case in two months

Tasmania has recorded a coronavirus case for the first time in more than two months, a young woman who returned to the island from Victoria.

The state's public health department confirmed the new case on Monday night.

The woman had been in hotel quarantine in Tasmania's south but is now being treated in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

The state had last recorded a COVID-19 infection more than 60 days ago and became free of active cases in mid-June.

The new infection takes Tasmania's overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 227.

Further information about the woman is expected to be revealed on Tuesday.

"I've said to Tasmanians on many occasions, we will see positive cases," Premier Peter Gutwein said.

"Importantly, this one has been picked up in our hotel quarantine."

Tasmania has banned the entry of non-essential travellers from Victoria but residents are allowed to return home from the virus-hit mainland state provided they quarantine in government accommodation for two weeks.

More than 600 people are currently in government-operated quarantine facilities and about 1000 are self-isolating at home.

Mr Gutwein has urged people to maintain social distancing measures, saying the biggest challenge the state faces is complacency.

"We are in a good place, compared to Victoria, NSW, and the challenges they are facing," he said.

Mr Gutwein is expected on Friday to give an update on the state's border, which will stay closed until at least July 31.