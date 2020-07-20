National

Tas investigates suspected new virus case

By AAP Newswire

Tasmania is investigating a suspected case of coronavirus in hotel quarantine, which would be the island state's first new case in more than two months.

Premier Peter Gutwein said further testing was being done and more information was expected later on Monday.

"I've said to Tasmanians on many occasions, we will see positive cases," Mr Gutwein told reporters.

"Importantly this one has been picked up in our hotel quarantine."

Tasmania last recorded a new COVID-19 infection more than 60 days ago and became free of active virus cases in mid-June.

Mr Gutwein was unable to say where the person travelled from but said they were staying in the state's south.

More than 600 people are currently in state-government-operated quarantine facilities and about 1000 are undertaking self-isolation at home.

"We are in a good place, compared to Victoria, NSW and the challenges they are facing," Mr Gutwein said.

Mr Gutwein urged people to maintain social distancing measures.

"For many Tasmanians, I think our biggest challenge is complacency," he said.

Tasmania, which was the first jurisdiction in Australia to close its borders, has had 226 recorded cases.

The state's Economic and Social Recovery Advisory Council has released a report examining how Tasmania can better rebound from the virus, calling for the government to cut red tape.

