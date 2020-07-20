Worker wins damages for skylarking injury

A labourer who seriously fractured his ankle when his supervisor fell on his leg while skylarking on a Sydney building site has been awarded $662,102 in damages.

Jony Ajia sued TJ & RF Fordham Pty Ltd, trading as TRN Group, over the incident at the company's site in Airds in April 2016.

In the NSW District Court on Monday, Judge Andrew Scotting found the company breached its duty of care to Mr Ajia who was employed by a labour-hire firm and sent to work at the southwest Sydney site.

"It is well settled that an employer's duty includes the removal of a source of danger to an employee posed by another employee who through his or her habitual conduct, poses a source of danger through skylarking or horseplay," the judge said.

He accepted Mr Ajia's evidence that he had been walking back to his assigned task after lunch when his supervisor came up behind him and playfully put him in a "sort of bear hug".

When he turned to try and get him off him, they both fell to the ground with the supervisor falling on his right leg causing immediate and extreme pain.

In a statement, the supervisor admitted he was the instigator and had landed on Mr Ajia's ankle.

He said the worker was "a big boy and we have formed a bit of fun while at work and wrestle and knocked around a bit" and they had engaged in such behaviour previously.

Mr Ajia has undergone three separate surgeries on the right ankle, is certified to have continuing restrictions on his ability to return to his pre-injury employment and may develop osteoarthritis.

He has undergone retraining and now works as an alarm monitor in the security industry, earning less than his pre-injury earnings, the judge said.

He rejected claims made by the company including that Mr Ajia had lied about the incident for financial advantage and about the extent of his injuries.

He accepted Mr Ajia has an ongoing incapacity to do work involving prolonged time on his feet, walking on uneven ground and repetitive lifting and carrying.

The company knew of the risk of harm occurring as a result of workers wrestling, because its own supervisor was involved in similar conduct with Mr Ajia in the past and was the instigator, the judge said.

"The risk of harm was not insignificant because the risk of physical injury that arose from skylarking was obvious, the practice of skylarking was known to take place at the site and it was capable of causing a serious injury, such as if a worker fell and struck their head on the ground," he said.

"A reasonable employer in the position of the defendant would have provided supervision of the workers on the site to prevent the occurrence of episodes of skylarking."