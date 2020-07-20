National

Another guilty plea for cancer conwoman

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne woman who conned friends into raising money for cancer treatment she didn't need has confessed to defrauding the government.

Serial con artist Hanna Dickenson pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of obtaining financial advantage by deception over more than four years.

Between January 2014 and October 2018, the 26-year-old provided false information to Services Australia to receive a Disability Support Pension.

Dickenson, 26, was punished in 2018 over her cancer con - convincing friends and family to give more than $40,000 to help her beat an illness she didn't have.

She claimed the money would fund life-saving treatment overseas, but it was all a lie.

Their cash was splashed on partying and expensive holidays.

Dickenson initially avoided jail and was given a chance to rehabilitate, but instead she falsified documents to get a $30,000 car loan.

In June she was ordered to serve eight months behind bars for those crimes.

She'll face the County Court again in October.

