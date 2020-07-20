National

Man acquitted of NSW ex-bikie’s murder

By AAP Newswire

Robert McCloskey (right, file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been found not guilty of murdering a former bikie who was shot dead at the front door of his regional NSW home.

But Robert John Stewart McCloskey was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to the murder of 38-year-old John Salafia.

McCloskey, 45, had pleaded not guilty to murdering the former Rebels bikie at his Kings Point home on the South Coast in 2013.

After a judge-alone trial in the NSW Supreme Court, Justice David Davies on Monday found McCloskey not guilty of murder but guilty of the accessory charge.

He will face a sentence hearing on August 3.

Latest articles

World

London’s Beefeaters facing redundancies

For the first time in their long history the Beefeaters at the Tower of London are facing redundancies due to the virus lockdown’s impact on tourism there.

AAP Newswire
World

EU leaders struggle at recovery summit

An EU plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic continues to hang in the balance as leaders quarrel over levels of spending.

AAP Newswire
World

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been admitted to hospital in Riyadh for inflammation of the gallbladder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire