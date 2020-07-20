Protesters block Qld detention centre

National
Protesters block Qld detention centreBy AAP Newswire
Protesters have blockaded the Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation Centre after two asylum seekers were allegedly transferred there.
Brisbane City Councillor Jonathan Sri joined the protesters on Monday afternoon outside the BITA at Pinkenba, some 15 kilometres northeast of the CBD.
Just 24 hours ago the protesters staged a silent sit-in on one of Brisbane's busiest arterial roads in support of the release of more than 100 asylum seekers holed-up in a Kangaroo Point hotel.
More than a dozen police are outside the entrance to BITA where Mr Sri says two of the asylum seekers from the Kangaroo Point hotel have been transferred.
"The government has been forcibly transferring asylum seekers and refugees and today they tried to transfer two more from the Kangaroo Point hotel," Mr Sri, a Greens councillor, said during a livestream of the blockade.