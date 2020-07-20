National

States to take over environment approvals

States will be able to carry out environmental assessments on behalf of the federal government under proposed changes to biodiversity laws.

Graeme Samuel has released an interim review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, highlighting duplication between state and federal approvals.

New national environmental standards will be developed to provide clear rules for the states.

Professor Samuel says the standards are a priority.

"National environmental standards will provide certainty to the community and business, leading to more efficient assessments and decisions and less scope for challenge," he said on Monday.

The federal government can step in if there's been a failure of adhering to the national environmental standards, and the minister will also have the power to intervene.

Professor Samuel says the current laws are ineffective and there is little trust in them.

"It cannot deliver outcomes for national environmental matters," he said.

"It's not fit for current or future challenges, it's inefficient, it's complex, it's costly, it's hard to navigate, it results in duplication with state and territory arrangements."

Environment Minister Sussan Ley will speak with her state and territory counterparts to create bilateral agreements to underpin the new assessment structure.

"It's a devolved approval to the states under clear national environmental standards," she said.

"They want to see development, they want to see jobs, they're keen in this critical period coming out of COVID that we don't delay any more than necessary with the economic restoration as well as the environment restoration."

The once-in-a-decade legislation review will continue over the next few months based on the areas highlighted in the interim report.

This includes Indigenous engagement, where Professor Samuel says there is a culture of "tokenism".

"Indigenous Australians want, and frankly they deserve, stronger protection of culture."

Ms Ley and Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt will start a national engagement process to modernise the protection of Indigenous cultural heritage.

The process will begin with a meeting of state Indigenous and environment ministers.

Market-based solutions will also be looked at for habitat restoration through a new expert advisory group.

