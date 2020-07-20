National

Environmental protection law ‘ineffective’

By AAP Newswire

Environment Minister Sussan Ley - AAP

Australia's environmental protection laws are ineffective and require power to be shifted to the states to carry out assessments, a review has found.

Graeme Samuel has released an interim review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, which paints a bleak future.

"Australia's natural environment and iconic places are in an overall state of decline and are under increasing threat," Professor Samuel said on Monday.

"The current environmental trajectory is unsustainable."

New national environmental standards will be developed to provide clear rules for the states as they take on decision-making to prevent doubling up with the federal government.

The Commonwealth can step in if there's been a failure to adhere to the national environmental standards and the minister will also have the power to intervene.

Professor Samuel said there was little trust in the current law.

"It cannot deliver outcomes for national environmental matters," he said.

"It's not fit for current or future challenges, it's inefficient, it's complex, it's costly, it's hard to navigate, it results in duplication with state and territory arrangements."

Environment Minister Sussan Ley will speak with her state and territory counterparts to create bilateral agreements to underpin the new assessment structure.

"They want to see development, they want to see jobs, they're keen in this critical period coming out of COVID that we don't delay any more than necessary with the economic restoration as well as the environment restoration," she said.

Prof Samuel has also recommended having a "strong cop on the beat", an independent regulator responsible for monitoring, compliance and enforcement.

The once-in-a-decade legislation review will continue over the next few months based on the areas highlighted in the interim report.

This includes Indigenous engagement, where Prof Samuel said there was a culture of "tokenism".

Ms Ley and Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt will start a national engagement process to modernise the protection of Indigenous cultural heritage.

The process will begin with a meeting of state Indigenous and environment ministers.

Labor's environment spokeswoman Terri Butler said the opposition will look at the report in detail and encouraged the government to do the same.

"Today's interim report describes the government's woeful failures to protect the environment," she said.

"We are disappointed the government has already begun cherry-picking the report's recommendations."

Environmental groups support Prof Samuel's call for an independent regulator, which has not been earmarked by the government.

Greenpeace feared the government's response to the review would not be enough to stave off environmental threats, saying a new generation of laws were needed.

