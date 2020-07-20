National

International students ‘robbed’ of super

By AAP Newswire

Tertiary students at the University of Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

When the coronavirus pandemic wiped out other job opportunities, international student Andres Puerto decided to withdraw his superannuation and put the money into a bike hire business.

But when he went to do so, the money wasn't there.

"I don't have much money because it's a new business and starting off is very hard, even more for students, but I'm lucky because I have some savings," he told AAP.

"It's not only about the money. It's also about the feeling of being robbed."

He tried to follow up with his former employer but they didn't acknowledge his attempts to make contact.

All up, he estimates he's owed $3000 in superannuation payments.

Mr Puerto's story is not uncommon among students who pay big fees to come to Australia and work on the side to cover living expenses.

International student support services say there has been an increased number of people coming to them for help in chasing up unpaid superannuation during the pandemic.

Students in Australia on temporary visas missed out on most of the federal government's coronavirus support measures but those who had been in the country more than a year were allowed early access to their superannuation in two payments of up to $10,000.

Support organisation Sydney Community Forum started hearing almost straight away from students finding their superannuation had never been paid.

"The lack of super has devastated these students because they thought they could fall back on that only to realise it was never paid," executive officer Asha Ramzan told AAP.

"There's this incredible arrogance from employers."

The Migrant Employment Legal Service at Redfern Legal Centre says it has provided help to hundreds of migrant workers and international students over the past few months.

A joint UNSW and UTS study published in early July found more than three-quarters of international students were earning less than the minimum casual wage.

Despite this, nearly two-thirds didn't seek any help, suffering in silence because of worries about their visas or losing their job.

Mr Puerto said he had many friends in the same situation who were too afraid to speak out.

"Their employers say to them you shouldn't say anything, I will tell migration, and they fear," he said.

But he hopes that by speaking up he can help others know their rights and not end up ripped off.

Ms Ramzan said the lack of knowledge created an underclass of workers.

"The whole economy is based on their exploitation, it just absolutely guts me," she said.

Latest articles

National

NSW records 20 new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases with the number of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster rising to 48.

AAP Newswire
National

Parliament a big mixing pot: health chief

Labor wants to convene a working group to ensure federal parliament sits from August 24 after an upcoming sitting fortnight was cancelled due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria records 275 new coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded 275 new coronavirus cases and a woman in her 80s has died, bringing the national death toll since the pandemic began to 123.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire