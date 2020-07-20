National

ACTU pushes for jobs plan to shift economy

By AAP Newswire

President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Michele O'Neil. - AAP

1 of 1

Unions have called for permanent free child care and $30 billion annually for major public projects as part of a plan to create more than one million jobs.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions' national jobs plan also argues for a $1-billion-a-year investment in TAFE to support 150,000 free places and 10,000 jobs.

Under the proposal, the federal government would also pump $3 billion into a program to create 350,000 jobs in tourism, hospitality and the arts over 12 months.

That would include $500 million to sponsor artistic, community, agricultural, and entertainment events, productions and exhibitions.

The federal government would also shell out for payroll tax in the passenger transport and overnight accommodation industries.

The ACTU's early childhood education strategy would make child care free permanently and fund universal access to 15 hours of three and four-year-old preschool.

Wage subsidies would be extended to child care, TAFE, arts and entertainment workers.

Up to 100,000 apprentices and trainees would have a guaranteed job at the end of their training and federal wage subsidies throughout.

For the next decade, the federal government would spend $30 billion a year on public capital projects including transport, community housing, renewable energy and fire management.

The peak union body predicts that would create 75,000 construction jobs and a further 100,000 indirect roles.

It also calls for a new manufacturing plan focusing on lithium batteries, renewable energy, metal and electric vehicles.

ACTU president Michele O'Neil says big and bold government investment is needed to bring Australia back to economic and social health after coronavirus.

"We are calling on Scott Morrison and his government to think big by investing public money for public good, in creating jobs that support people and communities now and into the future," she said on Monday.

"Currently the government has no plan to rebuild our economy and steer the country through the next stages of this crisis."

