Small to medium businesses get loan access

By AAP Newswire

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. - AAP

Small to medium-sized businesses will be able to access government-guaranteed loans worth up to $1 million under a federal plan to boost their access to capital and help stimulate the economy.

The new $1 million cap, up from $25,000 previously, could benefit as many as three million businesses across the nation and will be available until mid-2012, The Australian and Nine newspapers reported on Monday.

"It will provide longer-term support to help them get back on their feet, restructure and invest for their future," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

