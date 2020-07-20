National

Coalition leads ALP 53-47%: Newspoll

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison - AAP

The coalition has extended its lead over the Labor party and Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains firm favourite to lead the country, the latest Newspoll suggests.

The results of a poll published in The Australian on Monday have the coalition on 53 per cent to the ALP's 47 per cent on a two-party-preferred basis.

A Newspoll taken three weeks earlier had given the coalition a 51 per cent to 49 per cent lead.

In the latest poll, the coalition's primary vote was also up two points to 44 per cent, Labor dropped one point to 34 per cent, the Greens were down one point to 10 per cent and One Nation rose one point to 4.0 per cent.

Mr Morrison has a 33-point lead as preferred prime minister over Labor leader Anthony Albanese, with the incumbent adding one point to 59 per cent while his rival's support remained steady at 26 per cent.

