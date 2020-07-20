NSW to tighten border with Victoria

NSW is set to enforce tougher coronavirus border restrictions for people looking to enter the state from Victoria.

From midnight on Tuesday, a border zone will be set up along the Murray River and criteria for cross-border travel with be tightened.

All current travel permits will be cancelled and residents in the border zone who wish to move between the states will have to reapply.

Travel will only be allowed for work, education or for medical care, supplies or health services.

"The growing rates of community transmission in Victoria have us on high alert," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

He said the new protocols will make it harder to obtain a permit and make it easier for the government to cancel them.

If NSW residents travel beyond the border zone into Victoria, they will be forced to self-isolate for two weeks when they return.

Border residents will be able to from Monday afternoon check online to see if their address falls within the new restrictions.

Among the changed permit requirements, staff or students of boarding schools or universities must self-isolate for two weeks and obtain a negative swab before attending school.

Seasonal workers from Victoria are also banned from entering NSW.

NSW recorded 18 cases in the day to Saturday night, while Victoria had three deaths and 363 new cases on Sunday.

The tougher moves come as NSW students return to school from Monday.

Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance said 3300 extra services added to the state's public transport network in June would continue.

He urged people to avoid the early part of the morning peak and walk, cycle or drive where possible.

"If you see a crowded carriage, don't get on. Wait for the next service," Mr Constance said, adding about 200,000 students would be returning across the state.

Meanwhile, Batemans Bay Soldiers Cub has been forced to close its doors for two weeks after six people who visited the venue tested positive.

Anyone who attended the club on July 13, 15, 16 or 17 has been advised to immediately self-isolate.