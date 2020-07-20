NSW records 20 new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases with the premier urging residents to heed the health advice and limit non-essential travel as the state is in "high alert".

Three of the cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday are linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, bringing the total number of cases linked to the cluster to 48.

Eight new cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, four are linked to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club and four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday said she remains concerned about the increase in cases and urged people to heed the health advice and minimise non-essential travel.

"One positive is that every single one of those is from a known source," she told reporters in Sydney.

"Our state continues to be on high alert. Please avoid large crowds ... If you cannot guarantee social distancing where you're going, you must consider wearing a mask."

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said there are 96 people being treated for coronavirus with two patients in intensive care including a person in their 30s.

"It's important to highlight that because often we tend to say it affects the elderly but there will still be young people that are impacted," she told reporters in Sydney.

It comes as NSW will from midnight on Tuesday enforce tougher coronavirus border restrictions for people wanting to enter the state from Victoria.

A border zone will be set up along the Murray River, with criteria for cross-border travel to be tightened.

All current travel permits will be cancelled and residents in the border zone who wish to move between the states will have to reapply.

Travel will only be allowed for work, education or for medical care, supplies or health services.

"The growing rates of community transmission in Victoria have us on high alert," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in a statement.

He said the new protocols will make it harder to obtain a permit and make it easier for the government to cancel them.

If NSW residents travel beyond the border zone into Victoria, they will be forced to self-isolate for two weeks when they return.

From Monday afternoon, border residents will be able to check online to see if their address falls within the new restrictions.

Among the changed permit requirements, staff or students of boarding schools or universities must self-isolate for two weeks and obtain a negative swab before attending school.

Seasonal workers from Victoria are also banned from entering NSW.

The tougher moves come as NSW students return to school from Monday.

Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance said 3300 extra services added to the state's public transport network in June would continue as about 200,000 NSW students return to the classroom.

Meanwhile, Sutherland Local Court has been closed for cleaning after a person who attended last Wednesday tested positive for COVID.19.

The Department of Communities and Justice in a statement on Monday said the case was still under investigation with further testing underway, but they were closing and forensically cleaning the court as a precaution.