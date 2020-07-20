National

Victoria records 275 new coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

Recently arrived overseas travellers enter the Crown Promenade Hotel. - AAP

Another 275 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria and a woman in her 80s has died.

There are 147 Victorians in hospital, 31 of those are in intensive care, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday.

Victoria now has a total of 5942 cases since the pandemic began, 2913 of those active.

People aged 12 and up, living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will have to wear masks or face coverings from Thursday.

The government announced on Monday students required to be in the classroom from this week would be among the first to receive free masks.

"We already have 1.2 million single use masks and we will be distributing those to all government schools in Melbourne metro and Mitchell shire over the coming couple of days and we will also be providing these single use masks for our Catholic and independent schools," Education Minister James Merlino told reporters.

An order of 1.37 million reusable masks has been made and the Department of Education will be one of the first to receive a batch of them.

"We will have those by early next week and we will be distributing those out to government and non-government schools in Melbourne metro and Mitchell Shire," Mr Merlino said.

