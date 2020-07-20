Effect of Vic mask rule to take a week

Melburnians will have to mask up or face a $200 fine as efforts to control the city's alarming rise in coronavirus cases ramp up, but it could take more than a week to see any effects.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday announced the new measure, which will take effect from 11.59pm on Wednesday for residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

The two areas remain in lockdown, with people only allowed to leave their homes - with a mask on - to exercise, buy groceries, care or care-giving and to go to work or school if they cannot do so from home.

Professor Sharon Lewin, director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, said masks will help control the virus spread.

However it could take more than a week to know if it is working.

"Any time you introduce an intervention with attacking this coronavirus you don't see the result for about seven to 10 days which makes things very tricky," she told Nine's Today program.

People will risk a fine if they leave the house without a mask or face covering, such as a scarf of bandana.

An inspection blitz of at-risk workplaces will also happen after it was revealed about 80 per cent of new cases since mid-May are linked to workplaces.

The crackdown will include distribution centres, call centres and meat processing centres and be undertaken by police and WorkSafe.

Victoria on Sunday recorded 363 new cases of the virus and two more deaths, taking the state's toll to 38, with more infections cropping up in nursing homes.

Thirty-eight cases and now linked to Estia Health in Ardeer and 24 have been connected to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee.

Aged care workers are being urged to stop working across multiple sites in a bid to stop the virus spreading further and the federal government is providing more money to the sector to ensure staff can earn more working at just one centre.

As the state continues to battle the COVID spread, an inquiry into how the second wave started is due to kick off.

The inquiry into Victoria's now-infamous hotel quarantine program starts on Monday, led by retired judge Jennifer Coate, assisted by Tony Neal QC.