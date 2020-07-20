Vic hotel quarantine inquiry to begin

An inquiry into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine program will start on Monday, as the state gets tough on coronavirus rules.

The probe will be led by retired judge Jennifer Coate, assisted by Tony Neal QC.

The inquiry was instigated by Premier Daniel Andrews after it was revealed protocol breaches by security guards at two Melbourne hotels led to outbreaks.

Management of the hotel quarantine program is now being done by Corrections Victoria and police will also provide additional support, the premier confirmed on Sunday.

"It just makes sense to take those extra steps ... to try and make sure that you protect what is a particularly volatile environment from a virus point of view," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Sunday announced the Commonwealth would inject cash into Victoria's aged care sector where cases have significantly increased, in part due to the botched hotel quarantine system.

"In order to protect these residents and the staff, most of whom have contracted the virus within the community following the catastrophic breach of hotel quarantine that has seen a city of five million in lockdown," Mr Hunt said.

No witnesses are expected to front the inquiry on the first day.

Further public hearings will be held next month and a final report due on September 25.