National

Vic hotel quarantine inquiry to begin

By AAP Newswire

Justice Jennifer Coate - AAP

1 of 1

An inquiry into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine program will start on Monday, as the state gets tough on coronavirus rules.

The probe will be led by retired judge Jennifer Coate, assisted by Tony Neal QC.

The inquiry was instigated by Premier Daniel Andrews after it was revealed protocol breaches by security guards at two Melbourne hotels led to outbreaks.

Management of the hotel quarantine program is now being done by Corrections Victoria and police will also provide additional support, the premier confirmed on Sunday.

"It just makes sense to take those extra steps ... to try and make sure that you protect what is a particularly volatile environment from a virus point of view," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Sunday announced the Commonwealth would inject cash into Victoria's aged care sector where cases have significantly increased, in part due to the botched hotel quarantine system.

"In order to protect these residents and the staff, most of whom have contracted the virus within the community following the catastrophic breach of hotel quarantine that has seen a city of five million in lockdown," Mr Hunt said.

No witnesses are expected to front the inquiry on the first day.

Further public hearings will be held next month and a final report due on September 25.

Latest articles

News

Echuca Regional Health steps up fight against COVID-19

AS THE COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip Melbourne, efforts to protect regional Victoria from the spread are ramping up.

Anna McGuinness
News

Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Moama and Barham

THE Murrumbidgee COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will be visiting Moama and Barham again this week.

Anna McGuinness
News

Groves Weir bridge and east crossing to come before council again

THE Groves Weir Rd bridge in Colbinabbin is expected to have a 25-tonne load limit placed on it after Campaspe Shire Council received confirmation it is cracking.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire