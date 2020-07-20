Fed gov’t mulls tiered JobKeeper payments

The JobKeeper support scheme is expected to be revamped from a flat fortnightly payment to tiered payments, the government is expected to announce this week.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will release a fiscal and economic update on Thursday, which will include a review of the JobSeeker payment and JobKeeper wage subsidy, both of which are legislated to end in September.

JobKeeker, set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, helps businesses that have lost a certain amount of their revenue to keep staff by paying $1500 a fortnight to supplement wages bills.

Post-September, the flat payment is likely to be dropped in favour of a tiered structure more in line with a worker's wage pre-coronavirus.

As well, businesses which have access to the scheme after losing 30 per cent of revenue, or 50 per cent of yearly turnover of more than $1 billion, will face more frequent revenue reporting.

Meanwhile, new economic modelling suggests over half a million Australians would be thrown into poverty if the JobSeeker dole payment returns to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic level of $40 a day.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, and in the face of an anticipated sharp jump in unemployment, the government introduced the coronavirus supplement, which doubled the JobSeeker payment - formerly known as Newstart - to around $1100 a fortnight.

The Australian Institute think tank said its modelling shows the supplement instantly lifted 425,000 people out of poverty.

If the JobSeeker payment returns to its previous level, those people will be returned to poverty and the impact will be magnified given the unemployment rate has jumped to a 22-year high of 7.4 per cent and is set to go even higher.

The institute estimates this would affect more than 650,000 Australians, including 120,000 children aged under 14.

"This will not only have serious negative social effects for decades to come, but makes terrible economic policy by effectively withdrawing much-needed stimulus," institute executive director Ben Oquist said on Monday.

"Our research shows that even if the government removes the supplement but increases the old rate of JobSeeker by $75 per week, there will be a half a million person increase in poverty."

There have been widespread calls for some time for the dole payment to be increased from its pre-pandemic level, including from the Business Council of Australia, ACOSS, Deloitte Access Economics, the Reserve Bank, as well as from Labor and the Greens.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann did not rule out raising the payment once the supplement ends in September.

"We're making judgments on the most appropriate arrangements into the future," he told Sky News on Sunday.