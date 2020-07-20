Qld awaits NSW response to moving ‘border’

All eyes are on NSW and how they react to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's request for border checkpoints to be moved south to ease traffic congestion and frustration of border town locals.

Ms Palaszczuk on Monday will send a request to her counterpart Gladys Berejiklian for the checkpoints to be within NSW.

Her plea follows Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate last week wanting the NSW-Queensland border checkpoint at Banora Point to stop "diabolical" wait times.

"I've got a letter that we've been working on over the weekend and I'll be sending that on Monday," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

"You know, we will do whatever it is necessary but we have previously requested at an operational level, if it could be moved to the Tweed River.

"That is purely a matter now for the NSW premier. I'm not going to comment any further until I've been able to send that letter and have a discussion."

Queensland has just two active coronavirus cases and another day of zero positive tests.

There has been no community transmission in the state since early May, Ms Palaszczuk said.

Victorians and anyone who has visited COVID-19 hotspots in NSW are prevented from entering Queensland.

Queensland's strict border controls have helped keep the infection rate low and the state is now a safe haven for Melbourne's AFL clubs and now the Super Netball season.

The Super Netball will start on August 1 with matches to be played in Cairns, Townsville and Brisbane and on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.