National

Border should be moved north: NSW premier

By AAP Newswire

QLD BORDERS - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW premier has ruled out allowing Queensland border checkpoints to be moved south, saying if anything they should be moved further north.

The Queensland and NSW government are warring over who should compromise, after hard border restrictions have caused "diabolical" traffic wait times for both states' residents.

Thousands of locals in border towns like Tweed Heads and Coolangatta have been grappling with the restrictions for more than four months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk says the frustration could have been avoided if the NSW government had approved their request in March for checkpoints south of the Tweed River.

But NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian says she has no intention of allowing the checkpoints to be moved.

"I'm happy to consider all options except I do not believe at any stage we should move the border," she told reporters on Monday.

"If anything the border should be moved north. There is zero infection in northern NSW at this stage."

"Certainly we will do the right thing by residents of both sides of the border but I have no intention of changing things as yet."

Ms Palaszczuk has urged the NSW government to consider the "detailed proposal" to keep border communities together.

"That was one of the things that we thought of first when we were putting those borders in place, was to have those communities together," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters earlier on Monday.

"It was not even considered."

Her plea follows that of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate last week, who argued that the NSW-Queensland border checkpoint be moved to Banora Point to stop "diabolical" wait times.

It comes as the number of active cases in Queensland remains low, while Victoria and NSW are grappling to contain outbreaks.

One new case of the virus was recorded in Queensland overnight, taking the number of active cases to three.

The new case is a cargo ship crew member, who was taken to hospital and is not considered a risk to the public.

There has been no community transmission in the state since early May.

Victorians and anyone who has visited COVID-19 hotspots in NSW are prevented from entering Queensland.

Latest articles

Livestock

Twenty-year low for yardings at Bendigo sheep and lamb sale

The lowest yarding in at least 20 years was recorded at the Bendigo sheep and lamb sale on July 13. The total yarding was 2634, made up of 2210 lambs and just 424 sheep. Overall, the total yarding dropped by 7966 compared to the July 6 sale. Bendigo...

Rodney Woods
Livestock

Lamb slaughter down as producers rebuild flocks

A recovery in the national sheep flock is under way, with producers in key regions in a position to consider increasing flock numbers. According to Meat & Livestock Australia’s 2020 Sheep Industry Projections June update, the shift is due...

Country News
Livestock

DNA, drones and virtual reality to tackle biosecurity risks

A range of new projects are being funded by the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s biosecurity system. DNA fingerprinting for imported dogs, virtual reality training for officers and drones to manage feral pigs are among the...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire