Border should be moved north: NSW premier

The NSW premier has ruled out allowing Queensland border checkpoints to be moved south, saying if anything they should be moved further north.

The Queensland and NSW government are warring over who should compromise, after hard border restrictions have caused "diabolical" traffic wait times for both states' residents.

Thousands of locals in border towns like Tweed Heads and Coolangatta have been grappling with the restrictions for more than four months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk says the frustration could have been avoided if the NSW government had approved their request in March for checkpoints south of the Tweed River.

But NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian says she has no intention of allowing the checkpoints to be moved.

"I'm happy to consider all options except I do not believe at any stage we should move the border," she told reporters on Monday.

"If anything the border should be moved north. There is zero infection in northern NSW at this stage."

"Certainly we will do the right thing by residents of both sides of the border but I have no intention of changing things as yet."

Ms Palaszczuk has urged the NSW government to consider the "detailed proposal" to keep border communities together.

"That was one of the things that we thought of first when we were putting those borders in place, was to have those communities together," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters earlier on Monday.

"It was not even considered."

Her plea follows that of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate last week, who argued that the NSW-Queensland border checkpoint be moved to Banora Point to stop "diabolical" wait times.

It comes as the number of active cases in Queensland remains low, while Victoria and NSW are grappling to contain outbreaks.

One new case of the virus was recorded in Queensland overnight, taking the number of active cases to three.

The new case is a cargo ship crew member, who was taken to hospital and is not considered a risk to the public.

There has been no community transmission in the state since early May.

Victorians and anyone who has visited COVID-19 hotspots in NSW are prevented from entering Queensland.