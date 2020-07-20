Cancelling parliament was a no-brainer: PM

Scott Morrison says the decision to cancel two weeks of federal parliament was a "no-brainer" but he expects politicians back in Canberra later next month.

The prime minister has scrapped an upcoming sitting fortnight based on advice from health authorities.

"It was frankly a no-brainer when it came to the medical advice and what was necessary," he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

Mr Morrison said bringing people to Canberra from all parts of the country, particularly Victoria, would create an unreasonable risk.

"We will continue to manage these issues carefully and exercise our responsibilities carefully," he said.

"We know how important it is for parliament to meet and to sit. I think there is also somewhat of a consensus, certainly across the major parties, it's important that it sit in person.

"That is an important part of our functions and we would be seeking to do that when the parliament next sits, which is on August 24."

The prime minister is working with his managers of government business to develop coronavirus contingency plans.

Despite agreeing to scrap the two sitting weeks, Labor wants to ensure parliament resumes on August 24, concerned the government is avoiding scrutiny.

Tony Burke and Katy Gallagher, who manage opposition business, have written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the Senate.

Labor wants to convene a working group to develop protocols around parliament returning, arguing cancelling sitting weeks should always be the last resort.

"No doubt, the current situation presents new and complex challenges, but these challenges should not be viewed as insurmountable," they wrote.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly described federal parliament as a "mixing pot".

"Parliament House is a very big mixing pot for the whole country when you consider where people come from, both parliamentarians and their staff coming to Canberra, mixing, meeting and so forth," he told ABC radio.

"It is very difficult to keep those physical distancing requirements."

Many people have pointed out employers around the country have moved to online workplaces during the coronavirus pandemic and questioned why parliamentarians don't do the same.

Professor Kelly said the work of politicians continued, even if they did not meet in person.

"Parliamentarians are continuing to work in their electorates, absolutely, and the government is continuing to work," he said.

Professor Kelly also warned more sitting weeks could be cancelled.

"At this stage it's a two-week delay, and that will be reassessed as that time comes closer."

The government has rejected Labor's demand to hold additional Senate estimates hearings in the absence of parliament sitting, but a coronavirus committee will convene extra hearings.