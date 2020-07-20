ALP wants to ensure parliament sits Aug 24

Federal Labor has written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate seeking ways to ensure parliament can reconvene on August 24.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison cancelled the planned sitting fortnight starting on August 4 following advice from the acting chief medical officer and faced with growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese reluctantly accepted the advice, disappointed that the government will avoid being held to account, particularly as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will be handing down his economic and fiscal update on Thursday.

That statement will include the government's response to Treasury's review of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker payment, both of which are legislated to end in September.

Labor is asking the Speaker and President of the Senate to convene a working group to develop protocols to have parliament return on August 24, the start of the next planned sitting fortnight.

In the letter to Speaker Tony Smith and President of the Senate Scott Ryan obtained by AAP, Manager of Opposition Business in the House Tony Burke and his equivalent in the upper house Katy Gallagher say the cancellation of parliament should always be a "last resort".

"With five weeks between now and the next scheduled sittings of 24 August, we have the time and the opportunity to determine the arrangements and health protocols that would allow Parliament to sit, should the health challenges be ongoing," they say.

The working group would comprise the Speaker, President of the Senate, Chief Medical Officers of the Commonwealth and ACT, Leader of the House, Manager of Opposition Business in the House, Manager of Government Business in the Senate, and Manager of Opposition Business in the Senate.

"Parliament has already achieved the very difficult task of holding in-person sittings during the pandemic, and has done so without jeopardising the health of those inside Parliament House or residents of the ACT, " the letter says.

"No doubt, the current situation presents new and complex challenges, but these challenges should not be viewed as insurmountable."

Senator Gallagher told reporters on Sunday the parliament can't continue to be cancelled every time there is an outbreak.

"Many businesses are adapting and accommodating to COVID safe operations. It is going to require the parliament to do the same thing," she said.

Senator Gallagher said the government had rejected Labor's demand that additional Senate estimates hearings be scheduled in the absence of parliament sitting.

But she said the COVID committee, which she chairs and scrutinises the handling and initiatives during the crisis, will convene extra hearings.