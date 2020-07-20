National

Strong interest for hydrogen industry

By AAP Newswire

Seven companies have been shortlisted to help fast track the development of renewable hydrogen in Australia.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the Morrison government is committed to building a world-class hydrogen industry.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) received 36 expressions of interest, totalling more than $3 billion of renewable hydrogen projects.

That has now been whittled down to seven companies which have been invited to submit a full application for the next stage of the agency's $70 million hydrogen funding round.

"This strong interest from industry reinforces Australia's untapped potential in hydrogen and today's announcement moves us closer to realising that potential,' Mr Taylor said in a statement on Monday.

In a separate statement, ARENA said the funding round is expected to play a significant role in supporting commercial-scale deployments of renewable hydrogen in Australia and commence the pathway to achieving the Australian government's goal of "H2 under $2".

Among the shortlisted applicants, there are four projects based in Western Australia, and one each in Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria.

Successful companies will have until January 2021 to prepare their application.

ARENA expects to select the preferred projects by mid 2021 with construction commencing in 2022.

"A thriving renewable hydrogen production sector will not only help our heavy industry and transport sectors to reduce emissions, but will provide the platform for Australia to export renewable energy and reduce emissions beyond our borders," ARENA CEO Darren Miller said.

The shortlisted applicants are:

* APT Management Services Pty Limited

* ATCO Australia Pty Ltd

* Australian Gas Networks Limited

* BHP Billiton Nickel West Pty Ltd

* Engie Renewables Australia Pty Ltd

* Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Limited

* Woodside Energy Ltd

