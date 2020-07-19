National

Driver in SA car death believed to be 12

By AAP Newswire

SA police car - AAP

1 of 1

A 20-year-old man has died in hospital following a car rollover in South Australia earlier this month.

Police say a 12-year-old boy, who received minor injuries, is believed to have been the driver in the Whyalla Stuart crash on July 8.

The man was airlifted to Royal Adelaide Hospital where he died on Sunday.

An 11-year-old boy suffered multiple limb injuries and was taken to Whyalla Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

