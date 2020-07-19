Overseas arrivals limited to 350 in Sydney

International arrivals in Sydney will be limited to 350 people a day under tighter COVID-19 restrictions to ensure returned travellers don't overwhelm the NSW health and hotel quarantine system.

Announcing the decision on Sunday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the step was necessary to make sure the state stays in a strong position to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of the people of NSW, and this new cap will help us protect our state from COVID-19," Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

"NSW is the gateway to Australia and it is important that passengers returning home do not overrun the capacity of NSW Health and hotel quarantine."

NSW on Sunday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 99, with one in intensive care.

The total number of cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster is 45, while one of new locally acquired cases attended Holy Duck! restaurant in Chippendale on the evening of July 10. Another case visited the Anytime Fitness Gym in Merrylands on 14 July from 9pm to 10:30 pm.

NSW Health is directing anyone who attended Holy Duck! or the gym to immediately self-isolate for 14 days since they were there and get tested if they show symptoms.

The restaurant was closed last night and is being cleaned and all close contacts are being identified.

Five of the new cases were travellers returned from overseas and in hotel quarantine.

The new airport cap will apply from 12.01am on Monday under an agreement with the federal government.

It further reduces the current cap of 450 people introduced on July 5.

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said Australians had been given plenty of time to return from overseas.

"It is incredibly important the volume of returning travellers does not undo the great work of the people of NSW," Mr Ayres said in a statement on Sunday.

"The people, businesses and industries of NSW can only operate in this 'new normal' if we effectively reduce the spread of COVID-19, and further limiting the cap on returning travellers will help ensure this."

Meanwhile, the retail, fast-food and warehouse workers union is urging people to not visit the shops after being tested for coronavirus.

"If you are getting tested it is out of a concern you might have COVID," the SDA's NSW/ACT secretary Bernie Smith said in a statement on Sunday.

"Don't go to the shops after you are tested. Wait for your test results. Don't go until you know. Don't put the health of the workers in the store and other shoppers at risk."

The union says it has written to Health Minister Brad Hazzard asking for additional signage around testing areas and shopping centre precincts to remind people to go straight home after being tested.