Victoria workplace virus inspection blitz

A major inspection and enforcement blitz on at-risk Victorian workplaces will kick off to tackle the increase in coronavirus cases on sites.

The state government announced the crackdown on Sunday to target at-risk workplaces including those with known COVID-19 cases, or where there is a high risk of COVID-19 given precedent in the industry.

It will also focus on workplaces where the risk of escalating health and safety risks demands an immediate response.

"This inspection blitz will identify any workplaces who are not meeting the high standards necessary to keep their employees safe," Workplace Safety Minister Jill Hennessy in a statement.

"There is no room to cut corners or be complacent. Workplaces need to take every step possible to maintain safe workplaces and prevent or limit the spread of coronavirus."

WorkSafe, Emergency Management Victoria and Victoria Police will coordinate the enforcement blitz in workplaces across the state.

Almost 8000 site visits and 3066 virtual inquiries have been made by WorkSafe between March 15 and July 15.

Of these, 3460 visits and 1700 virtual inquiries were directly related to or addressed COVID-19.

"We know there are certain workplaces and industries that present a higher potential for outbreaks, this blitz will ensure they're taking all the steps available to minimise the risk of infection," WorkSafe chief executive Colin Radford said.

Meanwhile, many public housing residents in North Melbourne are coming out of a two-week 'hard' lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak.

The state government had enforced the shut-in of public housing residents at 33 Alfred Street since July 4 ended late Saturday night.

They can now leave their homes for food, medicine, exercise, study and work - like the rest of Melbourne.

But up to a third of the tower's residents, who either have the virus or are a close contact of someone who does, must remain in their units until they're cleared.

AMSSA Youth Connect, a not-for-profit community organisation based in North Melbourne, told AAP many of the Alfred Street residents will be in great need of allied health, psychological support and new employment.

A social worker for the organisation, Adna Abdikadir, said the two-week full lockdown was "really upsetting and really traumatising" for many.

Victoria's ombudsman is investigating the treatment of people across the Alfred Street tower and eight other towers shut down for five days in July.

Concerns have been raised about communication with the residents, their access to food, exercise, fresh air, medical supplies and care.

Victorian authorities are cautiously optimistic stage three restrictions are working after just 217 cases on Saturday compared to 428 on Friday.

Three new deaths recorded on Saturday brought the state's COVID-19 death toll to 35 and the national toll to 119.

An inquiry into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine scheme will start on Monday led by retired judge Jennifer Coate.

The inquiry was instigated by Premier Daniel Andrews after it was revealed protocol breaches by security guards at two Melbourne hotels led to outbreaks.