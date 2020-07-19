Victoria records 363 fresh virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, prompting a move to make face masks mandatory in coming days.

Two men and a woman, aged in their 90s, with the virus have died, taking the state's toll to 38, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday. The national toll is 122.

There are 2837 active cases across the state, with 130 people in hospital, 28 of those in intensive care.

Thirty-six of the new cases are linked to outbreaks while 327 cases are under investigation. There have been 5696 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Face masks or face coverings will be mandatory for people who leave their homes for the four legal reasons in metropolitan Melbourne and in the Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm on Wednesday, Mr Andrews said.

"If you are out of your home for one of the four reasons, then you need to be wearing a mask and I stress - or a face covering - it need not be a hospital grade mask, it need not be one of the handmade masks," he said.

"Any face covering is better than no face-covering."

Up to three million face masks are on order by the state government and the first batch of 300,000 is due to arrive this week, he added.

"Most of us wouldn't leave home without our keys, we wouldn't leave home without our mobile phone, you won't be able to leave your home without the mask and then where it is absolutely essentially to stop the spread of this virus," Mr Andrews said.

But there are some reasons for not wearing a masks such as medical reasons, children aged under 12, a professional reason or if not practical - like running - but individuals need to carry a mask with them.

Teachers won't need to wear a face covering while teaching but students there for VCE, VCAL or for onsite supervision will. Everyone is expected to wear one on the way to and from school, the government said.

Anyone caught not wearing a face mask or covering can be fined $200.

The State of Emergency has been extended until 11.59pm on August 16.

More than 1.3 million tests have been done in the state, with 26,674 tests done on Saturday alone.

While the spread of the virus among families has reduced, about 80 per cent of new cases are linked to workplaces prompting an inspection blitz.

The state government announced the crackdown on at-risk Victorian workplaces on Sunday which includes distribution centres, call centres and meat processing centres.

The state government also announced due to the high risk of transmission in aged care and health from July 22, visitation will be restricted to carers only, with a limit of one hour per day.

Aged care staff will be also be able to get free testing, even if they don't have symptoms, the state government added.

Meanwhile, many public housing residents in North Melbourne are coming out of a two-week 'hard' lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak.

The state government had enforced the shut-in of public housing residents at 33 Alfred Street since July 4 ended late Saturday night.

They can now leave their homes for food, medicine, exercise, study and work - like the rest of Melbourne.

But 123 of the tower's residents, who either have the virus or are a close contact of someone who does, must remain in their units until they are cleared.

The government has also not ruled out moving to stage four restrictions, if necessary.