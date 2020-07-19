National

WA tightens border to NSW arrivals

By AAP Newswire

AFL crowd at Optus Stadium, Perth. - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia's exemption list for NSW arrivals is getting even shorter as the state monitors COVID-19 outbreaks in the eastern states.

From 11.59pm on Sunday, exemptions will only be granted to certain senior government officials, certain active military personnel, federal MPs and their staff.

People carrying out functions under commonwealth laws, anyone requested by the chief health officer, and transport, freight and logistics workers will also be eligible for exemptions.

The tougher regime on NSW arrivals is in line with WA's approach to coronavirus-stricken Victoria and will be in place for an initial two weeks.

Meanwhile, the AFL western derby on Sunday will be WA's second mass gathering in four days.

It was hoped the state would move to the final phase of eased restrictions before the event, allowing Perth's Optus Stadium to reach its full capacity of 60,000.

But the date was pushed back to August 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, so the crowd is capped at half-capacity of 30,000 to ensure social distancing.

Thursday night's clash between Geelong and Collingwood was attended by more than 22,000 spectators.

Medical associations warned against such a large crowd, fearing just one infected footy fan could cause an outbreak.

WA recorded three new cases on Saturday with one still active, a man who flew in on an Emirates flight from Dubai as part of a maritime crew swap-over.

It is the 20th case identified from the July 1 flight and brings the state's total number of active cases to 25.

Latest articles

Other sport

England-Windies Test day three washed out

Rain has prevented any play on the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies in Manchester.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Archer fined but escapes a further ban

England quick Jofra Archer has been fined but escapes a further ban after breaching team protocols during the Test series against the West Indies.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Former Test captain Jarman dies, aged 84

South Australian cricket icon Barry Jarman, who played 19 Tests and once captained Australia, has died.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire