G20 finance ministers in virtual link-up

By AAP Newswire

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will represent Australia in a virtual link-up with his G20 counterparts later on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia will be hosting the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers to discuss and co-ordinate efforts for the global economic recovery after the steep downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The global economy is suffering its worst recession since the Great Depression while Australia is in the midst of its first recession in nearly 30 years.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will release an economic and fiscal update on Thursday, providing the first set of economic forecasts since the mid-year budget review last December.

The traditional handing down of the May budget was postponed until October because of the pandemic.

