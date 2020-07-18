National

Houses under threat from NSW beach erosion

By AAP Newswire

The properties at risk on Ocean View Drive - AAP

Residents on the NSW Central Coast have been urged to evacuate their homes as powerful surf pummels the beachfront, causing two houses to partially collapse.

Several houses on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal are at risk of slipping into the sea as wild weather causes erosion and damage to beaches.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP that residents of up to 30 houses on the street had been advised to evacuate as a precaution after consultation with structural engineers.

Chris Rogers, who lives on Ocean View Drive, said on Friday at least 40 homes have had their frontage completely destroyed.

Locals woke up to further destruction on Saturday morning, with two homes partially collapsing overnight.

Wamberal Protection Society vice-president Margaret Bryce says the damage is worse than in 2016 when another severe weather event caused significant erosion along the coastline.

"It's worse in that we've got two houses falling into the sea," Ms Bryce told ABC TV on Saturday.

"We've got several houses at threat.

"Police had come last night and told people not to sleep there and people are being displaced."

She said it had been a disaster waiting to happen, blaming Central Coast Council's "inaction" on building a planned seawall to protect homes and the entire suburb.

"The anxiety and the stress of everybody here is palpable and it should be for the rest of Wamberal too," Ms Bryce said.

"If this dune breaches, that lagoon behind us, all those lower-lying houses which have no meaningful foundations, will be breached too.

"As well as the $200 million worth of ... infrastructure, road, NBN network, utilities - all wasted."

AAP has contacted the council for comment.

