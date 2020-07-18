National

Albanese not happy cancelling parliament

By AAP Newswire

A parliament sitting in June - AAP

1 of 1

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has accepted the prime minister's request to cancel the next sitting of parliament due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, but is disappointed the government will be avoiding scrutiny.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has received medical advice from acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly expressing concern at the risks posed by holding the planned sitting.

He has advised Mr Morrison that there is a "significant risk" associated with a meeting of parliament in the context of the increased community transmission of COVID-19 in Victoria and the trends in NSW.

"The entry of a high-risk group of individuals could jeopardise the health situation in the ACT and place residents at unnecessary risk of infection," Professor Kelly told the prime minister.

"In addition, the health risk to Members and Senators and their staff from other jurisdictions is a material concern."

Prof Kelly said despite proposed mitigation measures, these risks would be significantly higher in the context of a parliamentary sitting period because of the number of persons travelling from Victoria.

"The government cannot ignore the risk to parliamentarians, their staff, the staff within the parliament, and the broader community of the ACT that holding a parliamentary sitting would create," Mr Morrison said in a statement on Saturday.

"I have written to the Speaker to request that the sitting fortnight commencing August 4th, 2020 not be held."

He also consulted with Mr Albanese and the president of the Senate and provided them with a copy of the advice.

Parliament was due to sit from August 4 to 13 and would not meet again until the next planned sitting fortnight starting on August 24.

Mr Albanese said he accepted the request as it was based on medical advice.

"When it comes to this sitting though, it is problematic," he said in Sydney.

"Labor has also always argued that the government needs to be held to account, particularly because of the uncertainty that remains with JobKeeper and JobSeeker."

It would have been the first opportunity for parliament to debate Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's economic statement due on Thursday, which will include the government's response to a Treasury review of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

The Labor leader also said the prime minister was contradicting himself by calling on states and businesses to open up while wanting to shut down federal parliament.

The Senate president Scott Ryan tweeted he had received the request to defer the scheduled sitting and said Labor's leader in the Senate Penny Wong had "concurred with this request".

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s Carrie Schroeder is living her Hollywood dream

Her CV brims with one impressive role after another, from guest roles in Neighbours and H2O: Just add water, to a lead role in Nickelodeon’s hit show I am Frankie

Madi Chwasta
Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

Detectives close to solving Mooroopna Railway Station fire cold case

It has been two-and-a-half years since the Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender. In the middle of the night the historic wooden building was torched, destroying 138 years of Mooroopna’s history. Greater...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire